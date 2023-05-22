Easterly Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 346,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $225.84 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.44 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.00.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

