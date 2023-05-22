Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes $338,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 181,453 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.