Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $40,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 593.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 33.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN opened at $82.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

