easyJet’s (EZJ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.27) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EZJ. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.38) to GBX 400 ($5.01) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.14) to GBX 580 ($7.27) in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.45) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.52) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 577.27 ($7.23).

easyJet Stock Performance

EZJ opened at GBX 502 ($6.29) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2,281.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 582.71 ($7.30). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 494.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 448.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

