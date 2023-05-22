Efinity Token (EFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.92 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $30.92 million and $311,475.14 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,729,340 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

