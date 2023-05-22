Elys Game Technology (ELYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Elys Game Technology Stock Performance

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 280.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 177,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

