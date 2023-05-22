Elys Game Technology (ELYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)
