EnerSys (ENS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect EnerSys to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EnerSys Trading Down 0.2 %
ENS opened at $85.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnerSys (ENS)
