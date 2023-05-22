Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,393 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.20 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.