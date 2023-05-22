EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $146.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $150.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $22,346,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

