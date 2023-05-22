EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $247.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.