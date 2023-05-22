Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 263.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 433,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 314,576 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.8% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,592,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,113,000 after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

