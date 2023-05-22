Everscale Price Reaches $0.0444 on Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everscale has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. Everscale has a total market cap of $79.45 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,083,087,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

