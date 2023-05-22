Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $80.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,170 shares of company stock worth $3,320,986 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Trading Up 2.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after buying an additional 825,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS opened at $83.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.