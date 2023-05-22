Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.87 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

