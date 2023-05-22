Express (EXPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Express has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$1.05–$0.85 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at -$0.80–$0.70 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.68 million. Express had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 117.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Express to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Express alerts:

Express Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Express has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Express by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Express by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Express by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Express by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Express in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.