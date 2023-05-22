F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stake Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $174,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,711 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $142.53 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,221 shares of company stock worth $1,559,308 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

