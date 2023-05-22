FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,762 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $19.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $457.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.