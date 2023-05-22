FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,553 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of General Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 459,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 57,302 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of General Motors by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,493,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,234,000 after purchasing an additional 481,653 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

