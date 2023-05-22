FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 571 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 778.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 21.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS opened at $120.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,316 shares of company stock worth $2,018,305 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

