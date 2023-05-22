FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 407 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,085 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in TC Energy by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,563 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:TRP opened at $40.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.