FDx Advisors Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.46 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.