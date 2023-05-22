FDx Advisors Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 405,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 278,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,839,398 shares of company stock worth $36,023,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

