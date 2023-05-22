FDx Advisors Inc. Has $534,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $160.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 17,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $2,598,315.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,811.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 17,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $2,598,315.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,811.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,145 shares of company stock worth $3,992,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

