FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $5,420,364,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

NYSE IBM opened at $127.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

