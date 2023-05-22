FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $545,000 in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $94.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

