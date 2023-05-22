FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

