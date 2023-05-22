FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $553,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,130,000 after buying an additional 9,822,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after buying an additional 1,758,542 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after buying an additional 1,609,436 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,946,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 809,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,305,000 after buying an additional 523,094 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $98.56 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

