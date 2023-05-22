FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,987 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,797 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,425,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,618,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 983,410 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,100,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,776,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after buying an additional 888,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $57.08.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

