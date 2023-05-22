FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

ZWS opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.97. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 73.69%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

