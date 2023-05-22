FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,561 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $54.06 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

