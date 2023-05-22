FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $199.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.25 and its 200-day moving average is $241.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

