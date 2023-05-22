FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 103.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Grid by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NGG stock opened at $69.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Grid Company Profile

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.66) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.16) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.41) to GBX 1,275 ($15.97) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,173.75.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.