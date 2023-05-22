FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $224.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

