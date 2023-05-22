FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,938 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CSGP stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

