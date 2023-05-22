FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 768 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Edison International Stock Down 0.9 %

EIX stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.