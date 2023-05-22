FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $936,000. McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.22 and a 200-day moving average of $199.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.81.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.