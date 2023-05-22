Fei USD (FEI) Reaches Market Cap of $34.28 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003618 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $34.28 million and approximately $448,576.85 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025769 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,817.57 or 1.00037723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,357.46823735 with 35,337,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96841563 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $473,884.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

