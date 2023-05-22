Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.73 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 101.86%.

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 578,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 49,833 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 344,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.