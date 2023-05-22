Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 250.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

