Financial Analysis: Boxed (BOXDQ) & The Competition

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Boxed to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxed and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $22.75 billion -$177.94 million 17.80

Profitability

Boxed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Boxed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.78% -58.34% -12.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Boxed and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 192 1175 3507 49 2.69

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 27.67%. Given Boxed’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxed rivals beat Boxed on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

