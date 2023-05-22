Financial Review: Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) & Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Vivani Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Fc Global Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fc Global Realty and Vivani Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vivani Medical has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Vivani Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% Vivani Medical N/A -30.96% -27.94%

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc. develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

