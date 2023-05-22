Financial Survey: Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) vs. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $27.40 billion 1.68 $5.83 billion $3.76 8.01 Chesapeake Financial Shares $69.47 million 1.29 $17.63 million $3.61 5.26

Institutional & Insider Ownership

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

71.8% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for U.S. Bancorp and Chesapeake Financial Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 0 7 11 0 2.61 Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $50.35, suggesting a potential upside of 67.22%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 19.21% 16.70% 1.14% Chesapeake Financial Shares 24.04% 20.93% 1.28%

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded on April 2, 1929, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc. It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Kilmarnock, VA.

