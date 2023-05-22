First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,110 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $26.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.46 per share, with a total value of $106,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.43 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 41,733 shares of company stock worth $1,222,342. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Stories

