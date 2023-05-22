First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLFGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FQVLF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FQVLF opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0969 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.