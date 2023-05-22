First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FQVLF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FQVLF opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

About First Quantum Minerals

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0969 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

