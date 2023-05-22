FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.68.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstCash will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 22.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $3,091,243.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,600 shares of company stock worth $4,898,253. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 608.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 375,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FirstCash by 1,230.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 265,413 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

