FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in FMC by 872,245.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Shares of FMC opened at $108.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.