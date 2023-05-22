Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of FHTX opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.15. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 947.38% and a negative net margin of 545.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.