Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FL. Williams Trading lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE FL opened at $30.21 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.