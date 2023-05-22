Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FL. Williams Trading lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.
Foot Locker Price Performance
NYSE FL opened at $30.21 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63.
Institutional Trading of Foot Locker
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- Warren Buffett Boosts Occidental Stake, Adds 3.46 Million Shares
- What’s Behind The Recent Meteoric Rise Of Tingo Group
- Is PulteGroup Overbought After Double-Digit Gains?
- Netflix Stock Just Had Its Largest Intraday Gain Since 2022
- Analyst Flags Concerns About P&G Growth Despite Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.