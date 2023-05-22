Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. UBS Group cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Foot Locker Trading Down 27.2 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Foot Locker by 73.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

