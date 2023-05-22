FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $33.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 227,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

